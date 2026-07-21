Now Hiring:
Events Coordinator and Web Contractor
Our team is growing!
SFWA is excited to announce two new positions as part of our continued commitment to creating meaningful opportunities and resources for writers. If you missed the open call in Singularity for the position of Executive Director, please refer back to last week’s statement for more details.
From Kate Ristau, SFWA President:
“The Events Coordinator will support our engaging and accessible programming for writers, and our Web Contractor will help ensure that our digital resources remain secure, useful, and easy to navigate. Together, these roles will allow us to expand professional development opportunities for writers, from building worlds to navigating the business of writing, while strengthening SFWA’s ability to serve our community into the future.”
Organization Overview
The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization for published writers and industry professionals in the field of science fiction, fantasy, and related genres. Founded in 1965, SFWA runs the annual Nebula Conference, the Nebula Awards, and a number of programs to assist authors worldwide.
Events Coordinator
Compensation: $30,000-$35,000 annual salary, commensurate with experience, with benefits.
Status: Part-time, salaried, benefits-eligible W-2 position. This position averages approximately 20 hours per week over the course of the year. Due to the annual Nebula Conference, workload will increase during the months leading up to the event and decrease during other periods.
Location: Remote, with required travel to the annual Nebula Conference.
Position Overview
The Events Coordinator is responsible for the planning, coordination, and administration of SFWA’s major events, including the annual Nebula Conference and the quarterly Constellation professional development series. Working closely with the Executive Director, staff, volunteers, key committees, and the Board of Directors, the Events Coordinator oversees event logistics, supports volunteer teams, maintains event documentation, and helps ensure successful execution of SFWA’s programming.
The Events Coordinator reports directly to the Executive Director and collaborates with staff on planning, budgeting, communications, and production needs.
Key Job Responsibilities
Event Management: Coordinate SFWA’s major events from planning through execution.
● Oversee planning and administration of the annual Nebula Conference and quarterly Constellation events.
● Attend the Nebula Conference and Awards Ceremony in person, supporting staff and volunteers and troubleshooting issues as they arise.
● Attend other sanctioned events as directed by SFWA, with additional event attendance based on organizational needs and work schedule.
● Coordinate planning timelines, deliverables, and communication among staff, volunteers, and board members.
● Assist with correspondence and follow-up on event-related tasks to ensure deadlines are met.
Volunteer Coordination: Build and support volunteer teams that make SFWA events successful.
● Recruit, onboard, and supervise volunteers supporting the Nebula Conference and Constellation series.
● Coordinate with SFWA’s Volunteer Team to facilitate volunteer assignments.
● Schedule and facilitate core team meetings, volunteer meetings, and all-hands calls related to ongoing events.
● Work closely with the Core Nebula Team and volunteers to identify responsibilities and ensure successful completion of assigned tasks.
Documentation and Administration: Maintain organizational knowledge and support continuous improvement.
● Maintain and update the Nebula Playbook to document event procedures and best practices.
● Develop and maintain a Constellation Playbook in collaboration with volunteers, staff, and the Board of Directors.
● Serve as the primary administrator for the Nebula Conference Team.
● Monitor and respond to inquiries received through the events@sfwa.org email account, serving as a resource for event information and institutional knowledge.
Communication and Reporting: Ensure effective communication across the organization.
● Provide monthly status reports to the Executive Director.
● Prepare conference status updates for the Executive Director and Board of Directors upon request.
● Coordinate with staff to support planning, budget tracking, communications, and printing needs.
● Foster clear communication between staff, volunteers, board members, and conference teams throughout the planning process.
Community Outreach: Support SFWA’s visibility within the speculative fiction community.
● Identify conventions and events that provide outreach opportunities for SFWA.
● Encourage participation by members, volunteers, and Board members at community events that align with SFWA’s mission.
Skills and Qualifications
● Experience coordinating conferences, conventions, nonprofit events, or comparable large-scale projects.
● Strong organizational and project management skills with exceptional attention to detail.
● Experience coordinating volunteers or leading collaborative teams.
● Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
● Ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines simultaneously.
● Comfort working independently in a remote environment while collaborating with distributed teams.
● Proficiency with common online collaboration and project management tools.
● Ability to travel to and attend the annual Nebula Conference.
Web Contractor
Compensation: Hourly, with a monthly cap.
Status: This is an hourly, contract position, which is not benefits eligible. Candidates must be US-based and eligible for legal employment.
Location: Remote
Position Overview
The Web Contractor will provide website maintenance, technical support, and development services for SFWA’s website and related web systems. This position requires experience with WordPress and the ability to become familiar with SFWA’s custom web platform built on PHP and JavaScript. The ideal candidate will have an understanding of website security, web hosting, and systems refinement, with experience in WooCommerce and MemberPress. Technical writing/documentation considered a plus.
SFWA’s website supports more than 2,000 members and includes a wide range of functionality, including membership applications, online forms, member databases, and regularly updated information about the organization’s many online and in-person programs and events. The Web Contractor will collaborate with SFWA staff and the volunteer InfoSys Team to maintain, troubleshoot, and improve the organization’s website and related systems on an as-needed basis.
Key Contract Details
Website Management: Provide technical support for the maintenance, improvement, and troubleshooting of SFWA’s website.
● Collaborate with staff and the InfoSys Team to update, refine, and repair website features and functionality.
● Maintain and troubleshoot WordPress and custom PHP/JavaScript components.
● Identify and resolve website issues related to performance, usability, security, and hosting.
● Implement approved website enhancements and technical improvements as requested.
Technical Collaboration: Coordinate with SFWA’s technology volunteers and staff on ongoing technical initiatives.
● Attend the bi-weekly InfoSys Team Zoom meetings to discuss current projects, priorities, and technical issues.
● Coordinate with volunteers working on website development, Google Workspace administration, online forms, and other technology initiatives.
● Provide technical documentation related to completed work when appropriate.
Skills and Qualifications
● Bachelor’s degree or relevant certifications preferred.
● Minimum 5 years of demonstrated experience in website design and development.
● Experience with WordPress required.
● Working knowledge of PHP, JavaScript, website security, and web hosting environments.
● Experience with WooCommerce, Memberpress, and technical writing/documentation is a plus.
● Ability to work independently while collaborating effectively with a remote team.
● Strong problem-solving, communication, and organizational skills.
Deadline for Applications
Until filled.
How to Apply
SFWA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, gender identity, religion, color, sexual orientation, sex, marital/family status, national origin, age, physical ability, or income. We strongly encourage applicants from traditionally underrepresented and marginalized communities.
For Events Coordinator:
Email a cover letter and resume in a single file (MS Word or PDF only) to jobs@sfwa.org. Please include “Events Coordinator” in the subject line.
Please note that all job applications will be reviewed by members of SFWA staff and the Board of Directors. No AI will be used in the assessment of applicants. Additionally, the selected candidate will be required not to engage generative AI in the performance of their duties.
For Web Contractor:
Email a cover letter, resume, and links to 3–5 sample websites in a single file (MS Word or PDF only) to jobs@sfwa.org. Please include “Web Contractor” in the subject line.